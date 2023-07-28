Mumbai rain: Water level of city lakes at 68.06% today; Modak Sagar overflowing

The Modak Sagar lake in Maharashtra's Thane district, one of the seven water bodies that supply potable water to Mumbai and its suburbs, overflowed due to incessant rainfall on Thursday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Modak Sagar dam in Mumbai(HT)

Two of the dam's gates were opened from where 6,000 cusecs of water was being discharged, officials said. This is the fourth fresh water supplying lake to overflow after Tulsi lake, Vehar lake and Tansa lake owing to the heavy rain over the last few days.

The Modak Sagar lake in Thane district on the Vaitarna river has an overflow level of 163.15 metres, making it the second largest of the lakes supplying water to the city of Mumbai.

The Vihar lake in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park overflowed at 12.48am, while the Tansa lake in Thane district overflowed at 4.35am on Wednesday, the BMC said.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from the seven reservoirs - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, while the collective maximum water storage capacity of the seven dams is about 14,47,363 million litres.

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 68.06%, according to the BMC's data till 6am Friday.

After the Tansa lake overflowed, a discharge of 1,100 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water has been started from the reservoir.

According to the latest BMC data, the water storage in Vihar and Tulsi lakes was 100%, in Tansa lake, it was 99.58%, 100% in Modak Sagar and 79.70% in the Middle Vaitarna reservoir. In the Bhatsa lake in Thane district, the water storage was 59.22%

Besides, the water storage in the Upper Vaitarna reservoir in Nashik was 42.78%, the data revealed.

However, the BMC has imposed a 10% water cut from July 1, after the level of lakes went down due to inadequate rainfall at that time in their catchment areas.

