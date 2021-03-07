Mumbai reports 1,188 new Covid cases; 26,442 inoculated in 24 hours

The surge in daily reporting of Covid-19 cases continued on Saturday with 1,188 new cases of Covid-19 in the city. The total Covid tally stands at 332,208. Five deaths were also reported, raising the total number of deaths to 11,500. Saturday also saw a record number of inoculations in the city.

With 8,984 active cases in Mumbai, the city’s recovery rate is 93.56% with 3,10,844 recoveries. Dharavi, which was once a Covid hotspot, reported five cases on Saturday, taking its total to 4,138. There are 69 active cases in Dharavi. Among the areas reporting the highest growth in cases of Covid are Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Andheri and Mulund. The mortality rate in Mumbai is 3.46%.

On Saturday, Mumbai made a record with 26,442 inoculations, the highest number of people from the general public to be vaccinated in a single day in the city, so far. Of these, 23,586 were senior citizens (above 60 years old) and 2,856 were above 45 years old with comorbidities. At present, Mumbai has 60 vaccination centres of which 26 are civic and government-run while the others are privately managed. There will be no vaccinations today since it is Sunday.

Several celebrities got the vaccine shot on Saturday. Actor and member of Parliament (MP) from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Hema Malini received the vaccine at Cooper Hospital while comedian Johnny Lever got inoculated at the Covid care centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Prabhavati Khedkar, who is 100 years old and a resident of Andheri, also got vaccinated at the vaccination centre in BKC.

Khedkar was accompanied by her granddaughter, Ruchita Khedkar. “My grandmother-in-law is very active and reads and watches news daily. She was very prepared to get the vaccination after a go-ahead from her family doctor. She has no comorbidity and nor has she reported any adverse effect post-vaccination on Friday.

Overall, 3,50,084 citizens have been vaccinated in the city so far, including members of the general public, healthcare workers and frontline workers. The vaccination drive begins on January 16.