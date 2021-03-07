IND USA
Senior citizens Covid-19 vaccination at BKC Covid Centre. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai reports 1,188 new Covid cases; 26,442 inoculated in 24 hours

The surge in daily reporting of Covid-19 cases continued on Saturday with 1,188 new cases of Covid-19 in the city
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:26 AM IST

The surge in daily reporting of Covid-19 cases continued on Saturday with 1,188 new cases of Covid-19 in the city. The total Covid tally stands at 332,208. Five deaths were also reported, raising the total number of deaths to 11,500. Saturday also saw a record number of inoculations in the city.

With 8,984 active cases in Mumbai, the city’s recovery rate is 93.56% with 3,10,844 recoveries. Dharavi, which was once a Covid hotspot, reported five cases on Saturday, taking its total to 4,138. There are 69 active cases in Dharavi. Among the areas reporting the highest growth in cases of Covid are Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Andheri and Mulund. The mortality rate in Mumbai is 3.46%.

On Saturday, Mumbai made a record with 26,442 inoculations, the highest number of people from the general public to be vaccinated in a single day in the city, so far. Of these, 23,586 were senior citizens (above 60 years old) and 2,856 were above 45 years old with comorbidities. At present, Mumbai has 60 vaccination centres of which 26 are civic and government-run while the others are privately managed. There will be no vaccinations today since it is Sunday.

Several celebrities got the vaccine shot on Saturday. Actor and member of Parliament (MP) from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Hema Malini received the vaccine at Cooper Hospital while comedian Johnny Lever got inoculated at the Covid care centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Prabhavati Khedkar, who is 100 years old and a resident of Andheri, also got vaccinated at the vaccination centre in BKC.

Khedkar was accompanied by her granddaughter, Ruchita Khedkar. “My grandmother-in-law is very active and reads and watches news daily. She was very prepared to get the vaccination after a go-ahead from her family doctor. She has no comorbidity and nor has she reported any adverse effect post-vaccination on Friday.

Overall, 3,50,084 citizens have been vaccinated in the city so far, including members of the general public, healthcare workers and frontline workers. The vaccination drive begins on January 16.

Migratory sandpiper birds at a pond near DPS School, Nerul, Seawoods. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Bird-ringing exercise identifies Akshi Beach as crucial habitat for migratory waterbirds

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Of 105 migratory water-birds that were ‘ringed’ or tagged as part of a Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) study at Akshi Beach in September 2019, 31 specimens were resighted at the same location during subsequent months, between October and December 2019
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man dies by suicide after killing father, grandfather

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:19 AM IST
A 20-year-old student died by suicide on Saturday morning after allegedly murdering his father and grandfather
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra goes past 2.2 million Covid-19 infections

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The state’s death toll reached 52,440 after 47 casualties were reported, of which 30 occurred in the past 48 hours and 10 were in the past week. The other seven deaths were from the period before last week, officials said.
Preeti Sharma Menon. (Hindustan Times/File)
mumbai news

After Surat success AAP targets Mumbai civic body polls

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:10 AM IST
‘Surat today, Mumbai tomorrow’, read the tagline of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city as they celebrated their remarkable performance in the Surat Municipal Corporation, where they won 27 seats in their debut election
Nationalist Congress Party MLC Anil Bhosale.
mumbai news

ED arrests NCP MLC from Pune in a 71 crore bank scam

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Bhosale and three others in Pune’s Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank scam
Bombay high court
mumbai news

Bombay HC allows man to tender evidence to counter wife’s charge of impotency

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) recently allowed a Borivli resident, whose marriage has been annulled by a civil court at Sangli on the ground of his impotency, to submit medical evidence to prove his “physical competence” at the appellate stage
Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting woman at Bandra station
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting woman at Bandra station

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:01 AM IST
The Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday tracked and arrested a 49-year-old man from Antop Hill for allegedly molesting a woman twice at Bandra railway station on Wednesday
The Suvidha centre will be built on a 2,600-square metre plot in Dharavi. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body plans to build Suvidha centre in Dharavi for better sanitation

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST
In Asia’s largest slum Dharavi where 80% of locals depend on community toilets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to set up a ground-plus-two storey Suvidha centre. The centre will have 111 toilets along with other facilities such as laundry, water ATM. Citizens will also be given education on sanitation at the centre.
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Pocso court sentences man to 5-year rigorous jail for molesting minor

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:15 PM IST
In a speedy trial, a special Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Friday sentenced a 52-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment, about two-and-a-half months after he molested a 7-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood.
NCB has named actor Rhea Chakraborty along with 32 others in the charge sheet in the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

NCB charge sheet based on inadmissible evidence: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:12 PM IST
A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed its charge sheet in the drug case that the agency probed in connection with untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer advocate Satish Maneshinde on Saturday said that it appears to be based on inadmissible evidence.
Study circle at Sanjay Nagar slums. (HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Board aspirants deal with new challenges as exams approach

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:00 PM IST
With the disturbances caused due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, children who are set to appear for their Class 10 and 12 board exams are anxious. With schools moving online, their methods of study have also changed significantly.
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

1.2-crore gold recovered from an aircraft at Mumbai airport

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The Mumbai airport customs on Thursday found gold worth over 1.2 crore in an aircraft. The gold packages were found behind the metal plate in the toilet mirror of the flight that landed in Mumbai from the Middle East.
BJP MP Narayan Rane(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

BJP MP Narayan Rane demands President's rule in Maharashtra

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Rane, a bete noire of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, said he would write to President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding dismissal of the state government.
A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for Covid-19 testing in a housing society amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo )
mumbai news

Maharashtra logs over 10,000 Covid-19 cases for second day, tally above 2.2 mn

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Maharashtra is among the five states that contributed to 82% of the new cases reported by Saturday morning.
