Mumbai reports 10,442 fresh Covid cases, 24 deaths

The city on Wednesday reported 10,442 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active cases in the city to 83,185. Mumbai also reported 24 deaths due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 11,856. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the city has now gone up to 483,042. The case fatality rate is 2.4%.

In the past week alone starting April 1, Mumbai has recorded 68,269 Covid-19 cases. In comparison, in the month of March, Mumbai had recorded 88,856 Covid-19 cases. During the last peak in cases in September 2020, Mumbai had recorded highest of 34,259 active Covid-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Mumbai conducted 51,263 Covid-19 tests, with a high positivity rate of 20% for the day. Mumbai has conducted a total of 4,405,238 Covid-19 tests so far. The overall positivity rate is around 10%.

The recovery rate in the city has shot down to 80% as opposed to over 90% recorded last month, and the doubling rate has reduced drastically to 35 days. Positivity rate is the number of people who test positive as a percent of the total number of tests done in the city, and doubling rate is the number of days taken for the cases to double. Of the 17,431 hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients, 13,434 are occupied. Only 198 of the total 2,056 ICU beds are vacant, , and 58 ventilator beds are available out of the total 1170 ventilator beds. Out of the 10,725 oxygen beds, 2,172 are vacant. As per data available for 77,495 active cases, 63,587 patients are asymptomatic, 12,799 are symptomatic, and 1,109 are critical. There are 72 containment zones in the city, and 789 buildings have been sealed so far.

The high number of Covid-19 cases has prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to impose restrictions in the city, including closure of non-essential shops and beaches to remain closed till the end of April.

Following the February 18 order, civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal also reiterated that any building with more than five Covid-19 cases will be declared a micro-containment zone, and a police personnel will be deployed outside the gate. Private laboratories have been directed to conclude test results within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, mill workers union leader Datta Ishwalkar died due to Covid-19.