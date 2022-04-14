Mumbai reports 73 new Covid cases, highest in nearly a month
Mumbai: On Wednesday, the city reported 73 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest in nearly a month, with no fatalities. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has assured that ‘there is no reason to panic’ due to the spike.
The last time the city recorded 73 cases was on March 17. The state government relaxed all Covid-19 restrictions from April 2, including allowing citizens to wear a mask voluntarily instead of compulsorily. However, no significant spike has been reported in the city or state yet.
Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal shared that there is nothing to panic about in this situation. While additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani informed, “There is a minor spike but nothing to worry about. We are continuously monitoring the situation.”
Kakani added, “It may be due to a few relaxations announced in the last two weeks, but the situation is under control. Also, on Wednesday, the load of cases is generally more on this day of the week.”
Further, as the city has been reporting Covid-19 cases in two digits for the last two months, Dharavi, which was Mumbai’s former hotspot, has reported zero cases of Covid in the last over 20 days.
According to the BMC data, the last time Dharavi reported one case was in mid-March.
Due to this, there are currently zero active cases in the neighbourhood. In total, Dharavi has reported 8,652 cases and 419 deaths have been reported.
Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of the G-North ward under which Dharavi falls, said, “The situation in Dharavi is under control and there is nothing to worry about a surge. We are on alert and monitoring the cases.”
The downfall in cases began in the first week of March and before that, Dharavi reported one or two cases on a daily basis.
The neighbourhood was hit badly during the first and second waves of the pandemic with 60 to 100 cases being reported on a daily basis.
Fertilizer price hike part of a big conspiracy: Tikait
MEERUT Amid increasing prices of fertilizers and diesel ( both of which are used in farming), BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has accused the BJP government of a conspiracy to divert over 40 per cent workforce from agriculture to convert it into cheap labourers for factories. DAP fertilizer is widely used during sowing of almost all crops like sugarcane and wheat. Spiralling prices of fertilizers, diesel, seeds and pesticides had reduced farmers' income drastically.
Staff shortage forces railway police to increase duty hours at Ludhiana station
Security staff shortage at the state's busiest railway station has overburdened the handful of officers deputed here. Notably, 14 Punjab Armed Police staff who were earlier stationed here with the Government Railway Police and sent for the Punjab assembly election duties in February have not returned, adding to the trouble of the railway security forces, who were already struggling with the staff shortage.
Power supply in Maharashtra may improve from mid-May after coal imports
The power supply scenario in Maharashtra may improve marginally from mid-May after the state-owned electricity generation utility imports coal from abroad. This will add to the dwindled coal inventory and ramp up generation at thermal power plants. The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco) will import 20 lakh metric tonnes of coal. The power demand in Maharashtra has risen to a record 28,000 MW. The MahaGenco usually imports coal to tide over supply shortfalls.
Hindalga panchayat president says present when Patil met Eshwarappa
A day after KS Eshwarappa claimed that he never met the Hindalga gram panchayat president on Wednesday, Santosh Patil said he accompanied the contractor to meet the Karnataka minister, who asked him to start road works in the village before the Lakshmi Jathre (fair). The minister has categorically refuted the charge of abetting the suicide. Several pictures are circulating on social media in which Patil is seen with the minister.
Congress delegation meets Karnataka governor, calls for dismissal of Eshwarappa
The Congress party on Wednesday demanded the ouster and arrest of Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor and right-wing worker Santosh K Patil. The Congress party met Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum, seeking that Eshwarappa is dismissed from the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet, a case of murder and anti-corruption be slapped against him and that he be arrested for his alleged role in Patil's death.
