Mumbai rolls out vaccine for 18+, mayor says ‘don’t go unless you get message’

The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out in Mumbai at five centres on Saturday even as the Maharashtra government said it would begin the campaign only after receiving an ample number of vaccine doses for people in the 18 to 44 age group. As people eligible in this phase prepare to get inoculated, Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar asked them to not step out unless they receive a message on their phone number registered on the CoWin portal.

“People who have registered on CoWin and received a message can go to vaccination centres. Don't go to centres until and unless you receive a message. If you have registered but have not received a message, don't go to the centre,” Kishori Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Please note that each centre can register 200 Mumbaikars each.

The five centres in Mumbai where people can get themselves vaccinated are Nair Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri and the BKC Jumbo Facility between 1pm and 6pm on Saturday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday night clarified that vaccination will be only be done on basis of appointment and that mere registration is not enough. No walk-ins are allowed too, the civic body said.

The Mumbai mayor, however, said that priority will be given to those aged between 45 and 60 years who are coming in for their second dose. “Vaccines will be given to people between 18 to 44 years of age only after they have registered and received a message. Vaccine centres will function as and when we receive vaccines,” she added.

Kishori Pednekar also urged the citizens to follow Covid-19 norms and wear double masks to prevent themselves from contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “I request everyone with folded hands to wear a mask, that too double masks. People are requested to not step out of their houses unnecessarily,” she said.

The crucial phase of the vaccination drive in Mumbai kicks off a day after the city recorded a one-day jump of 3888 Covid-19 cases and 89 fatalities on Friday. BMC said that the city’s daily positivity rate, the number of Covid-19 cases as a percentage of the total tests done in the city, was 9.94%. The rate slipped to a single digital for the first time in 45 days.