Mumbai: Sameer Khan denied bail in narcotics case
A special court under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Saturday rejected bail plea of Sameer Khan, son-in-law of minority affairs and skill development minister Nawab Malik. Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on January 13 in connection with a drug case.
Khan’s name cropped up in connection with the seizure of 200 kilogrammes of marijuana after the agency arrested British national Karan Sejnani from Khar as well as Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala from Bandra on January 9.
The prosecution said that the narcotic substance was to be used by Sejnani who was developing a product based on tobacco, marijuana and CBD spray. It further claimed that Khan was to invest in the business.
Khan, in his defence while seeking bail, claimed that it was a herbal product and he was not aware about anything else. The prosecution, however, argued that Khan knew about it and was to also sign an agreement with Sejnani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai reports 897 new Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kausa, Mumbra see poor response to Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhiwandi building collapse: 5 months on, families still living in hope
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teaching quality, lack of job behind rise in vacant private engineering seats: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rescue operations on to relocate crocodile from Navi Mumbai pond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There is undeclared Emergency in India: Sanjay Raut on Disha Ravi arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees over 6,000 Covid-19 cases for second day in a row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanpada school cancels offline classes as Navi Mumbai civic body steps in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police to get gangster Ravi Pujari’s custody on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra BJP chief draws flak for claiming PM Modi made Kalam prez
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai civic body to take strict action, impose fines against those not following Covid norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 9 arrested for posing as cops, robbing ₹12 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University of Mumbai schedules PG exams 6 weeks after course begins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Sameer Khan denied bail in narcotics case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Mayor demands police action BMC marshals being manhandled at Juhu beach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox