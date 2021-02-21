Mumbai: Sameer Khan denied bail in narcotics case

A special court under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Saturday rejected bail plea of Sameer Khan, son-in-law of minority affairs and skill development minister Nawab Malik. Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on January 13 in connection with a drug case.

Khan’s name cropped up in connection with the seizure of 200 kilogrammes of marijuana after the agency arrested British national Karan Sejnani from Khar as well as Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala from Bandra on January 9.

The prosecution said that the narcotic substance was to be used by Sejnani who was developing a product based on tobacco, marijuana and CBD spray. It further claimed that Khan was to invest in the business.

Khan, in his defence while seeking bail, claimed that it was a herbal product and he was not aware about anything else. The prosecution, however, argued that Khan knew about it and was to also sign an agreement with Sejnani.