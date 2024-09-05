 Mumbai sculptor arrested in connection with Shivaji statue collapse in Malvan | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai sculptor arrested in connection with Shivaji statue collapse in Malvan

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 05, 2024 08:53 AM IST

Jaydeep Apte, a 24-year-old sculptor-contractor wanted in connection with the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort last month

Mumbai: Jaydeep Apte, a 24-year-old sculptor-contractor wanted in connection with the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort last month, was arrested in Kalyan on Wednesday night.

A 35-foot statue of Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg (HT/Yogesh Naik)
A 35-foot statue of Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg (HT/Yogesh Naik)

Dnyaneshwar Chavan, joint commissioner of police in Thane, confirmed the arrest and stated that Apte would be transferred to the custody of Sindhudurg police.

Maharashtra police had been searching for Apte since the statue he created collapsed on 26 August, less than nine months after its inauguration. Seven teams were formed to locate him.

Following the statue's collapse, Malvan police filed a case against Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil for negligence and other offences. Patil was apprehended in Kolhapur last week.

The incident sparked a significant political controversy in the lead-up to Maharashtra's assembly elections, with opposition parties criticising the government led by Eknath Shinde.

Responding to the arrest, Pravin Darekar, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, said, "Those who were critical of our government must shut their mouths now. It is true that police took a little long to arrest Jaydeep Apte. We are not taking any credit for arresting, but the police did their job."

In contrast, Sushama Andhare, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), commented, "The state government should not try to take any credit for arresting Apte because it is the government's duty. He was not some underworld don... He should have been arrested sooner."

Meanwhile, a five-member joint technical committee visited the fort at Malvan during the day to examine the site, according to an official.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On