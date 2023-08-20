Fadnavis became intolerant, arrogant after being made DyCM, claims ‘Saamana’; BJP leaders stage protest

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday alleged that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was earlier the chief minister of Maharashtra, has become intolerant and arrogant ever since he was made deputy chief minister, triggering sharp reactions from BJP workers who staged protests. Mumbai, India – Aug 19, 2023: Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists protest against Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna and Uddhav Thackeray for using inappropriate abusive language, the BJP office, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Aug 19, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

“Fadnavis was a tolerant person earlier, but his frustration after being “demoted” (as deputy chief minister) has turned him intolerant and arrogant,” Sena (UBT) claimed in an editorial of its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, a Marathi daily.

“The demotion has brought an inferiority complex in Fadnavis. He is not in his full senses,” Saamana wrote and advised Fadnavis to be careful.

The editorial also remarked that chief minister Eknath Shinde rarely sleeps while Fadnavis is in a semi-conscious state and keeps claiming Mi Punha Yein (I will make a comeback). “He did come back but the high command sent him as a deputy and this deputy is now functioning under an inexperienced, unfaithful and corrupt man,” alleged the editorial. Though Fadnavis is in a semi-conscious state, Maharashtra is not, it said further.

The ruling BJP, however, objected to the language used in the editorial piece, whose editor is Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, while the executive editor is party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said one should maintain decorum while criticising political opponents. He also warned of filing a complaint against ‘Saamana’, and said its “vitriol” needs to stop. BJP’s youth wing and a few party leaders held a protest in the evening.

With a reference to Uddhav Thackeray’s claim that BJP had agreed for chief ministership to be shared in five-year tenure before the 2019 assembly elections, the editorial said that everyone knew who was being unfaithful with an inference that BJP did not keep its promises. “If that word had been kept, Fadnavis would have come back with honour as CM and he would not have been demoted to Jamadar (assistant sub-inspector) from Foujdar (sub inspector),” Saamana remarked.

“Fadnavis is experienced and efficient but has been made an unpaid sub-officer and this has caused a sense of worry for many in Maharashtra. Fadnavis’s mental condition has had a direct impact on the home department and law and order in the state is collapsing, the editorial said.

Irked by the editorial, The state BJP conducted a massive protest by burning copies of Saamana outside their office at Nariman Point.

BJP MLA from Mulund Mihir Kotecha said, “Shiv Sena (UBT) has nothing to say and hence they are barking. We will give a befitting reply to them. Very few leaders are remaining in MVA who have nothing to say.”

BJP vice president Kripashankar Singh said that Shiv Sena UBT has no issue and hence they maligned Devendra Fadnavis. While Kandivali East MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “Saamana has used the most foul language. If they use such language henceforth, we will give reply in a language they understand.’’