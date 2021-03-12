Mumbai: Surge in Covid-19 cases leaves more with anxiety, depression

With the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Mumbai, city psychiatrists and psychologists have noted a rise in the number of patients struggling with anxiety and depression.

Since February 17, when the city’s daily Covid tally crossed the 700 cases mark, the number of reported cases has seen a sharp increase. The number of active Covid-19 cases at present has increased by almost 89% compared to the first week of February. Consequently, there have been rumours of another lockdown in the city, which is impacting the mental health of many with a history of ailments such as depression and anxiety.

A 34-year-old Borivli resident, who runs a business and requested anonymity, said he has been getting anxiety attacks at the thought of another lockdown. Last year in March, his business came to a grinding halt when the lockdown was declared and only after relaxations were introduced in September 2020 did his work revive.

“Every month, I have to pay ₹36,000 [as an equated monthly instalment] for a flat I bought for ₹56 lakh in 2018 since my business was flourishing then. Due to the lockdown, however, I sustained a loss of ₹15 lakh. Now, finally when my business was beginning to catch up again, the fear of another lockdown keeps me awake at night. I can’t sleep and due to the anxiety, I feel nauseous and dizzy,” he said, adding that he will be seeking professional help from a psychotherapist for his anxiety.

City psychiatrists say many patients are expressing fear of contracting Covid-19. “When the pandemic curve flattened, there was a belief that it was over. But as cases are increasing again, the anxiety level is increasing. Many fear losing their jobs or getting isolated again. In fact, recovered patients are getting scared of reinfection,” said psychiatrist Dr Sagar Mundada.

With some relaxation in lockdown rules and the resumption of local train services, many offices and businesses have opened up in Mumbai. “Many may be facing ‘travel anxiety’ triggered by transit during this pandemic. This happens when people overestimate the worst-case scenarios, anticipating the worst incident may happen with them or their family. The only way to look over anxiety is to distinguish between real risk and over-estimated catastrophising,” said Dr Sahir Jamati, consultant psychologist and psychotherapist, Masina Hospital.

Doctors recommend figuring out coping strategies and being careful. “I suggest my patients to follow the TOWN policy — travel only when needed. They should also listen to music or read funny and humorous books during their commute. They need to accept the current situation because it won’t go away so fast. There is nothing they can do other than taking precautionary measures,” said psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty.