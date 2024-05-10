Mumbai: Three drunk women arrested for assaulting policemen in Virar

In Mumbai's Virar, three women were arrested after they attacked and abused police personnel outside a bar in a drunken state. The three have been identified as Kavya, Poonam and Ashwini.

The incident took place in Gokul Township, a residential area on Mumbai's outskirts, where the police were responding to complaints of drunk women creating a disturbance outside a restaurant bar.

As per reports, the women engaged in an argument with other customers at the bar and were asked to leave by the staff. After which, they began creating a ruckus.

In a viral video on social media, the women can be seen attacking the police officers along with verbally abusing them and assaulting them.

As per reports, one of the women bit the hand of a woman bouncer and tore her uniform. They also manhandled the policemen. They bit one of the policemen on his wrist and also hit him on the head with a bucket.

One woman among the three was seen trying to pacify the situation and calm the other two down.

As per ANI, a case was registered under IPC sections 353,323,325,504, 506 and all three women were arrested.

They were produced in Vasai court on Monday and sent to 1-day of judicial custody.

NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs, posting the video on X, said, “This is from Pankha Fast Bar & Lounge located in Vasai, #Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra.”

It added, “Kavya Pradhan bite in the hand of lady Police constable Utkarsha Vanjari and ripped her uniform. She also attacked constable Morley on his head with a bucket and bite in his wrist. Ashwini Patil plucked the hair of the lady police and tore the T-shirt of the lady bouncer. Name of the third girl is Poonam who was little less violent than the other two.”