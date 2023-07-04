City to get heavy rainfall over next 5 days: IMD

Mumbai: The city might experience heavy downpours in the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Monday. Mumbai, India - esday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

This comes even as Mumbaiites got a respite from heavy rains over the weekend — receiving 45mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Monday.

Officials have cautioned citizens from venturing to beaches and into the sea, as the maximum tidal surge is expected to touch 4.6 to 4.8 metres, peaking on July 5. It is more than the 4.5-metre high-water mark.

“There is a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal which will descend and turn into a low-pressure area soon. Once this moves inland, the monsoon running offshore from Maharashtra to Kerala will become active and bring heavy rainfall to the Konkan, “said a meteorologist with the IMD in Mumbai.

“’Heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall warning has been issued for the Konkan region,” added the meteorlogist.

According to private weather forecaster Skymet, “For the next two days, Mumbai is expected to see moderate showers with ample number of breaks. Most of the activity will remain confined to late evening/night and early morning.”

“Thereafter, rain will pick up, and heavy showers may be seen. On July 6 and 7, we can expect heavy to very heavy rains over Mumbai with July 8 seeing a slight reduction, but rains continue to be heavy.

“From July 9, we can see some relief with showers being light to moderate.”