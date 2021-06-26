Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai to remain under level-3 Covid-19 restrictions
Mumbai to remain under level-3 Covid-19 restrictions
Mumbai to remain under level-3 Covid-19 restrictions
mumbai news

Mumbai to remain under level-3 Covid-19 restrictions

Level-three category restrictions related to Covid-19 will remain in place in Mumbai, the city’s civic body has said
READ FULL STORY
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 01:13 PM IST

Level-three category restrictions related to Covid-19 will remain in place in Mumbai, the city’s civic body has said. This means essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on all days while those related to non-essential supplies can operate till 4 pm on weekdays. Restaurants will be allowed to operate dine-in with 50% capacity till 4 pm on weekdays.

The travel on local trains will be restricted to medical and essential services. Gyms, salons, and spas can also remain open till 4 pm, operational at 50% capacity without air conditioning.

The positivity rate in Mumbai right now is 3.96% and oxygen bed occupancy 26.04%.

As of June 25, Mumbai reported 718,962 cases and 15,368 deaths. The recovery rate in the city is 95% and the mortality rate 2.13%.

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced stricter Covid-19 lockdown norms, reducing the five-level relaxation plan to three.

The move came as cases of Delta plus variant of Covid-19 were reported in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.