Mumbai Traffic Police to enforce helmet rule for pillion riders from Jun 9
The Mumbai Traffic Police will start penalising two-wheeler riders if the pillion rider is without a helmet from June 9, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.
“We have observed that a substantial number of pillion riders in Mumbai do not wear helmets... We have given such citizens 15 days after which we will start penalising the pillion riders,” said Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ).
He said when riders are caught without a helmet, the officers give them an e-challan for a ₹500 fine and in cases, also put in a request with the regional transport office (RTO) to suspend the driving licence of the violator for a period of three months.
The traffic police have also mandated that violators watch traffic safety educational videos at local traffic police posts to highlight the danger of riding two-wheelers without a helmet. After watching the video, they have to sign off on a form confirming that they have watched the educational videos.
Currently, the traffic police impose a ₹500 fine on riders without a helmet or suspend their licences. A similar penalty will be imposed for pillion riders without helmets. The offence will be punishable under sections 129 and 194 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
Between March 6 and May 22, the traffic police have penalised 1,86,142 two-wheeler riders for riding without helmets and sent 10,077 requests to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for suspension of driving licences.
Roushan said they penalise an average of 1,200 two-wheeler riders for helmetless riding every day.
Roushan said that the police are also writing to schools and colleges to create awareness on road safety and the helmet rule.
