Mumbai turns out in the thousands to pay homage to Ratan Tata

The queue at gate 3 of the NCPA grew steadily throughout the day, with attendees waiting patiently despite the long wait times. Many were Tata employees, identifiable by their lanyards and lapel pins bearing the company logo. Despite the humid, salty air and rising temperatures, they stood in line for at least 30 minutes each.

Tata's body arrived at the centre by 10:30 and was placed in a glass coffin draped with the Indian flag. His distinctive profile lay serene, adorned with a red Parsi cap. Family members and close friends, dressed in white, occupied the front rows near the coffin.

"We are lucky to have known him," murmured a voice in the crowd. "We'll miss him," echoed others, a sentiment repeated throughout the day.

Rather than sombre, the atmosphere bore the hallmarks of a quiet celebration of a man who had touched countless lives directly and indirectly. Those gathered near the family's enclosure shared anecdotes of their encounters with Tata, highlighting his generosity and jovial spirit.

Many attendees were of Tata's generation, having worked with the family for decades. They emphasised the time and attention he had devoted to them despite his demanding schedule.

Kesineni Srinivas, former member of parliament for Vijayawada, where Tata had adopted several villages and funded various initiatives, said, "He was like a friend to me. Despite his birthday, which he necessarily spends with his family, he came on the morning of my elder daughter's wedding to Vijayawada to give his blessings. At the time of my younger daughter's wedding, he had just undergone knee surgery, but he called her over. He was a wonderful man."

As afternoon approached, notable figures began to arrive. Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray were among the first, accompanied by Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai. They were followed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mukesh and Nita Ambani arrived shortly after, as did celebrities Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Police officers reported that the initially manageable crowd began to swell as the day progressed and VIP movement commenced. "It's rare to find a person like Ratan Tata who helped us and our families through thick and thin. We remember how during the Covid pandemic, the company not only paid salaries but also provided medical assistance," said Pramod Devre, an employee at the Tata Motors automobile plant who drove from Pune with colleagues on Thursday morning.

At approximately 2:55 pm, a near-stampede occurred when people in the queue began to surge forward en masse. Police intervention was required to disperse the crowd. Dr Pravin Mundhe, Zone 1 DCP, made public announcements to avert further incidents, urging people to queue systematically for their own safety.

As the time approached for Tata's body to be taken away, religious leaders from various communities offered prayers in their respective traditions, blessing him for the next life.