Mumbai: Two bank employees booked for siphoning off ₹1.19 crore
The Powai police have booked two Bank of Baroda employees for allegedly siphoning off ₹1.19 crore in the past 18-months.
According to the first information report (FIR) registered on Saturday, based on a complaint lodged by Maruti Tiwari, manager of the Powai branch of the bank, five to six suspicious transactions in a customer account were detected.
A probe conducted by the bank found that suspicious transactions were linked to an account in the Visakhapatnam branch of the bank, opened in the name of one Kartik Kshatriya.
Further inquiry revealed more such illegitimate transactions. “Bank’s internal inquiry revealed that from July 3, 2019, to February 18, 2021, illegitimate transactions worth ₹1.19 crore were done from the accounts of various bank customers to the bank account in Visakhapatnam,” states the FIR.
“Bank documents mentioned that money was transferred to the account through cheques. But the account holder concerned had never issued the cheques,” said a police officer from Powai police station.
On checking the records, the involvement of two bank employees surfaced. An inquiry revealed that a scale 1 officer Pawan Tankala and clerk Harshada Bhosale were behind these siphoning off of funds.
The bank manager Tiwari then approached the police.
The police have booked Tankala and Bhosale under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by an employee), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code. However, no one has been arrested so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra education department violating norms for promotion of faculty: UGC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School fee hike: Maharashtra education dept to form divisional fee panels this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t allow sale of Patanjali’s Coronil without proper certification: Maharashtra min
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MMRDA announces ₹12,969.35-crore budget for Mumbai infra works
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five BJP corporators switch sides, Sangli civic body gets Congress mayor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC permits bail for ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed, rejects NIA’s appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second leopard at Mumbai’s SGNP gets a radio collar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Two bank employees booked for siphoning off ₹1.19 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Congress decides to adopt aggressive approach; to press for separate state farm law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: HC seeks survey report of Banganga Tank allegedly affected by construction activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lack of penetration does not mean it wasn’t rape, says Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ramp up Covid-19 safety efforts to September 2020 level, Uddhav tells MMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post-mortem report confirms MP Mohan Delkar died by suicide: Mumbai Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Virar,Thane bullet train stations realigned to save mangroves, NHSRCL to HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Autos, taxi drivers must get meters recalibrated by May 30: Maharashtra government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox