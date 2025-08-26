Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Mumbai under yellow alert till Wednesday as Ganesh festivities begin

ByHTC
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 06:02 am IST

Mumbai experiences intermittent showers, prompting a yellow alert from IMD until Wednesday as Ganesh Chaturthi approaches; rainfall expected to intensify.

MUMBAI: After a brief dry spell, Mumbai woke up to intermittent showers on Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for the city till Wednesday—the day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin.

A yellow alert is a cautionary advisory, signalling the likelihood of moderate rainfall and urging citizens to stay prepared for possible disruptions.

The alert is in place not just for Mumbai but also Thane and Raigad districts until Wednesday. In Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, it will continue till August 29.

Rainfall figures recorded between Sunday and Monday morning showed light but widespread showers across the city. The Santacruz weather station logged 18.9 mm of rainfall, while Colaba registered 19 mm. Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s automatic weather stations recorded 24.05 mm in the eastern suburbs, 21.24 mm in the island city and 16 mm in the western suburbs in the 24 hours ending 8 am Monday.

An IMD official said rainfall activity is likely to intensify across the Konkan region due to a low-pressure system that has developed over the Bay of Bengal.

