Students marked absent in results despite appearing for LLM exams

Mumbai: The Mumbai University's (MU) declaration of the LLM Semester-II results on Saturday has come as a shock to many students, who found out that they have been marked absent despite appearing for the exam.

Also, many students have claimed erroneous assessments, which has led to them being declared as failed candidates, while others found their names missing from the result-sheet entirely.

These fresh complaints by the students lend credence to the existing scrutiny faced by MU due to its history of delayed and inaccurate results.

The students are now demanding that Semester III exams be postponed till the re-evaluation results of Semester II are released as many of the failed students are ineligible for the exam.

Expressing disbelief, one student, who failed in three out of four subjects, said, “It is unbelievable that I would fail in three subjects and the only subject where I have passed, I have scored the second highest in the merit list. There has to be an error.”

Another student, who claimed to have been marked absent despite appearing for the exam, said, “While I was puzzled about being marked absent, I learnt about a student from a different college whose name is missing from the result-sheet. And then he recently discovered that his result is reserved.”

Distressed students sought the assistance of Sachin Pawar, a student activist from the Student Law Council, who subsequently wrote to the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais. As the chancellor of all the universities in state, Bais recently reprimanded the universities for causing stress and harassment to students due to delay in results.

“In addition to lodging complaints, we have demanded that the Semester III exam be postponed. Although this exam’s announcement is imminent, students need to pass at least six out of four subjects from Semesters I and II combined to be eligible,” Pawar said.

“However, the recently declared results, which have failed many students, render most of them ineligible for the Semester III exam,” added Pawar.

He emphasised that the Semester III exam should take place after the re-evaluation results of Semester II are released.

An official from MU’s exam section acknowledged the errors, stating, “Due to mistakes by the colleges, some students have been marked absent, and results of a few have been reserved. These results will be announced soon.”