Mumbai vaccination scam: BMC seals Shivam Hospital, cancels license

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday sealed Shivam Hospital in the Charkop area after cancelling its license owing to its involvement in the alleged fake Covid vaccination scam in the city. According to BMC officials, they have taken the action in response to the report received from Mumbai Police. The hospital had no patients at the time of sealing.

The hospital’s owners were allegedly involved in authorised vaccination camps from March 14 to April 30 at Shivam Hospital in collaboration with the BMC, where around 150,000 people were vaccinated. The hospital later allegedly retained the “unused” or “leftover” Covishield vaccine doses in empty bottles. The hospital allegedly supplied the leftover stock to their associates who held unauthorised vaccination camps at various places across Mumbai.

Sanjay Kurhade, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s R South Ward said, “We have sealed the hospital and cancelled its license as per the provisions in the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949. The action was on the basis of a report received from Mumbai Police. At the time of sealing the hospital, there were no patients admitted at the hospital.”

The hospital came under the scanner after residents of Hiranandani Heritage in Kandivli complained to the authorities about a suspicious vaccination drive. Around 390 residents who were vaccinated did not get any symptoms and they also received vaccination certificates from different hospitals.

Meanwhile, on Friday 83,644 citizens were vaccinated as around 300 vaccination centres of BMC and state government were functional for around three hours only followed by 98 private vaccination centres. Till now, 5,551,449 citizens have been vaccinated since the start of the drive on January 16, 2021. On Saturday, vaccination will be conducted between 9 am to 5 pm at civic run and state government’s vaccination centres.