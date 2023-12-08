close_game
Mumbai: Visually-impaired man run over by car driven by senior citizen

PTI |
Dec 08, 2023 10:08 PM IST

Anwar Meda Khan (46), a resident of Khar East, was crossing the road at 11:15pm on Thursday when he was knocked down by a car allegedly driven by Clarence Lesly Peter Fonseca (74), a resident of Bandra, the official said.

"Khan was declared dead on admission by doctors at civic run Sion Hospital. Fonseca was returning home after meeting his daughter in Borivali. He has been booked for causing death by negligence," the Kherwadi police station official said.

