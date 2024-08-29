Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 30, 2024 28.78 °C Moderate rain August 31, 2024 28.21 °C Moderate rain September 1, 2024 27.6 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 27.83 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 27.53 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 28.02 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 28.07 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.26 °C Light rain Chennai 29.41 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.39 °C Moderate rain Delhi 29.23 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on August 29, 2024, is 28.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 28.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.5 °C and 28.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

