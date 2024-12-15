Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 15, 2024
Dec 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on December 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 15, 2024, is 26.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 27.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.43 °C and 26.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 184.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 16, 2024
|26.10
|Broken clouds
|December 17, 2024
|25.72
|Scattered clouds
|December 18, 2024
|25.30
|Sky is clear
|December 19, 2024
|24.81
|Sky is clear
|December 20, 2024
|23.83
|Broken clouds
|December 21, 2024
|24.31
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|24.18
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 15, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
