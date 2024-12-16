Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 16, 2024





Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.01 °C and 26.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 217.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 17, 2024 25.74 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 24.94 Few clouds December 19, 2024 25.04 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 24.14 Broken clouds December 21, 2024 24.59 Scattered clouds December 22, 2024 24.36 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 23.57 Broken clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.88 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.76 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.61 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.55 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 22.7 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.16 °C Sky is clear

