Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on December 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 16, 2024, is 25.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.99 °C and 26.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.01 °C and 26.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 217.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Mumbai weather update on December 16, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 17, 202425.74Sky is clear
December 18, 202424.94Few clouds
December 19, 202425.04Overcast clouds
December 20, 202424.14Broken clouds
December 21, 202424.59Scattered clouds
December 22, 202424.36Sky is clear
December 23, 202423.57Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 16, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.74 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.88 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.76 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.61 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad21.55 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad22.7 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.16 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
