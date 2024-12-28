Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 28, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on December 28, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 28, 2024, is 25.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 25.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.85 °C and 26.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Mumbai weather update on December 28, 2024
Mumbai weather update on December 28, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 29, 202425.34Few clouds
December 30, 202425.95Sky is clear
December 31, 202426.85Sky is clear
January 1, 202527.19Sky is clear
January 2, 202527.46Sky is clear
January 3, 202527.61Sky is clear
January 4, 202527.01Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.34 °C Few clouds
Kolkata22.35 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.19 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.04 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad24.2 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad22.9 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.87 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On