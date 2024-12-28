Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 28, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.85 °C and 26.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days: Mumbai weather update on December 28, 2024 The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 28, 2024, is 25.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 25.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.85 °C and 26.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 29, 2024 25.34 Few clouds December 30, 2024 25.95 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 26.85 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 27.19 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 27.46 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 27.61 Sky is clear January 4, 2025 27.01 Broken clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.34 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.04 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.