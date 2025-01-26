Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 26, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 26, 2025, is 27.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 28.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Mumbai weather update on January 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.03 °C and 27.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 241.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 27, 2025 27.63 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 27.16 Few clouds January 29, 2025 26.64 Scattered clouds January 30, 2025 26.27 Scattered clouds January 31, 2025 26.82 Overcast clouds February 1, 2025 25.70 Overcast clouds February 2, 2025 24.43 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.05 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.21 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.36 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 24.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.49 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.