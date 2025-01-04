Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 4, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on January 4, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 4, 2025, is 25.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 26.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.31 °C and 25.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 5, 2025
|25.86
|Scattered clouds
|January 6, 2025
|25.83
|Overcast clouds
|January 7, 2025
|24.99
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|25.07
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|26.11
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|25.98
|Few clouds
|January 11, 2025
|25.74
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.