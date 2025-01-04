Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 4, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 4, 2025, is 25.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 26.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:13 PM. Mumbai weather update on January 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.31 °C and 25.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 5, 2025 25.86 Scattered clouds January 6, 2025 25.83 Overcast clouds January 7, 2025 24.99 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 25.07 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 26.11 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 25.98 Few clouds January 11, 2025 25.74 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.86 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 19.06 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 24.84 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 21.53 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.52 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.32 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.05 °C Few clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.