Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.63 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 12, 2024 27.0 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 27.56 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 27.37 °C Moderate rain July 15, 2024 27.43 °C Moderate rain July 16, 2024 25.78 °C Moderate rain July 17, 2024 27.44 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 27.5 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.2 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.58 °C Light rain Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.94 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.16 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.3 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 11, 2024, is 28.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.63 °C and 28.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.0 °C and 27.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 86%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024

