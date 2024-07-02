Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.09 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 3, 2024 29.42 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 29.4 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 28.1 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 28.45 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 28.91 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 28.86 °C Moderate rain July 9, 2024 27.82 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.71 °C Light rain Chennai 32.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.42 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.67 °C Light rain Delhi 37.88 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 2, 2024, is 28.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.09 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.79 °C and 29.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024

