Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.71 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 25, 2024 26.23 °C Heavy intensity rain July 26, 2024 27.76 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 28.55 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 28.55 °C Light rain July 29, 2024 28.28 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 28.0 °C Moderate rain July 31, 2024 27.9 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.35 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.73 °C Light rain Chennai 33.05 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.71 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.61 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.73 °C Light rain Delhi 38.14 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 24, 2024, is 27.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.71 °C and 27.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.01 °C and 27.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

