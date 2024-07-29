Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 30, 2024 27.98 °C Moderate rain July 31, 2024 27.7 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 27.99 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 27.82 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 27.53 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 26.59 °C Moderate rain August 5, 2024 27.26 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.92 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.88 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.28 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.05 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 29, 2024, is 27.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 27.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.37 °C and 28.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

