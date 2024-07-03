Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.91 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 4, 2024 29.01 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 28.41 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 28.94 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 29.33 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 29.22 °C Moderate rain July 9, 2024 28.33 °C Moderate rain July 10, 2024 28.14 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.83 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 28.16 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.04 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.64 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.72 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 3, 2024, is 29.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.91 °C and 30.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.27 °C and 29.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 51.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

