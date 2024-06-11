Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on June 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 11, 2024, is 27.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 29.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.76 °C and 29.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 100.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 12, 2024
|28.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 13, 2024
|29.38 °C
|Light rain
|June 14, 2024
|29.27 °C
|Light rain
|June 15, 2024
|29.19 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|29.75 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|29.65 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|28.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.46 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.85 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.89 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.09 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|42.27 °C
|Sky is clear
