Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on June 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 17, 2024, is 29.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 30.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.26 °C and 30.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 68.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.26 °C and 30.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 68.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 18, 2024
|30.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 19, 2024
|30.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 20, 2024
|30.21 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 21, 2024
|29.84 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|29.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 23, 2024
|28.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 24, 2024
|29.07 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.53 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|33.39 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.77 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|42.5 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy