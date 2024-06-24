Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.94 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024
Jun 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on June 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 24, 2024, is 28.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.94 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.06 °C and 29.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 106.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.06 °C and 29.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 106.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 25, 2024
|28.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 26, 2024
|28.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 27, 2024
|28.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 28, 2024
|26.83 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 29, 2024
|27.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|28.81 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|28.54 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.72 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.8 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.82 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.18 °C
|Scattered clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy