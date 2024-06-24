Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.94 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 25, 2024 28.64 °C Moderate rain June 26, 2024 28.51 °C Moderate rain June 27, 2024 28.32 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 26.83 °C Heavy intensity rain June 29, 2024 27.11 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 28.81 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 28.54 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.72 °C Light rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.82 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.05 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.52 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 24, 2024, is 28.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.94 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.06 °C and 29.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 106.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

