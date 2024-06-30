Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 1, 2024 28.97 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 28.45 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 28.59 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 28.4 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 27.29 °C Heavy intensity rain July 6, 2024 27.95 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 28.45 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.1 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.0 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.12 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.7 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.76 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.79 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 30, 2024, is 28.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 28.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.32 °C and 28.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

