Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025

Mar 20, 2025 07:03 AM IST
Mar 20, 2025 07:03 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on March 20, 2025 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 20, 2025, is 29.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 29.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.

Mumbai weather update on March 20, 2025
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.24 °C and 28.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 176.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 21, 202529.56Sky is clear
March 22, 202528.12Sky is clear
March 23, 202528.06Sky is clear
March 24, 202528.57Sky is clear
March 25, 202528.16Sky is clear
March 26, 202528.29Sky is clear
March 27, 202527.68Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.56 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata33.5 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.59 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.28 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad33.87 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.19 °C Sky is clear
Delhi28.96 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

