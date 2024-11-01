Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for November 1, 2024

Nov 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on November 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on November 1, 2024, is 30.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 31.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.34 °C and 31.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 31.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 2, 2024 30.27 °C Sky is clear
November 3, 2024 30.09 °C Sky is clear
November 4, 2024 30.07 °C Sky is clear
November 5, 2024 29.66 °C Sky is clear
November 6, 2024 29.52 °C Scattered clouds
November 7, 2024 29.64 °C Few clouds
November 8, 2024 29.5 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 30.18 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 29.49 °C Few clouds
Chennai 28.51 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru 25.6 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 26.47 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 32.2 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 28.81 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mumbai weather update on November 01, 2024
Mumbai weather update on November 01, 2024

