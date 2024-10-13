Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.15 °C, check weather forecast for October 13, 2024
Oct 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on October 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 13, 2024, is 28.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.15 °C and 28.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.03 °C and 28.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 330.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 14, 2024
|28.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 15, 2024
|28.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 16, 2024
|28.04 °C
|Light rain
|October 17, 2024
|28.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 18, 2024
|29.83 °C
|Light rain
|October 19, 2024
|28.71 °C
|Light rain
|October 20, 2024
|29.31 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
