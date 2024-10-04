Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.92 °C, check weather forecast for October 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 5, 2024 28.01 °C Moderate rain October 6, 2024 29.79 °C Moderate rain October 7, 2024 29.95 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 29.12 °C Light rain October 9, 2024 29.78 °C Moderate rain October 10, 2024 28.88 °C Light rain October 11, 2024 30.14 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.43 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.27 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.4 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.64 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 29.16 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.32 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 4, 2024, is 28.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.92 °C and 29.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 5, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.07 °C and 28.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 214.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

