Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 7, 2024 30.18 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 29.41 °C Moderate rain October 9, 2024 28.8 °C Light rain October 10, 2024 29.59 °C Light rain October 11, 2024 30.63 °C Light rain October 12, 2024 30.62 °C Light rain October 13, 2024 30.77 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.27 °C Light rain Chennai 29.54 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.81 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.95 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.64 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.46 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 6, 2024, is 29.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 29.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 7, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.12 °C and 31.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 168.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 6, 2024

