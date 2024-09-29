Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 30, 2024 28.02 °C Light rain October 1, 2024 28.78 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 28.82 °C Few clouds October 3, 2024 28.74 °C Light rain October 4, 2024 27.74 °C Light rain October 5, 2024 27.72 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 28.17 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.88 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.99 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.68 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.84 °C Moderate rain Delhi 28.39 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 29, 2024, is 27.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 28.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.39 °C and 28.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 101.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

