Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Mumbai woman allegedly forced to strip at gunpoint by pharma firm officials; police launch probe

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 03:11 pm IST

The 51-year-old woman also accused another company official of previously filing a baseless complaint against her, causing her severe emotional distress.

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation after a 51-year-old businesswoman accused six senior officials of a pharmaceutical company of threatening her with a firearm, assaulting her, and forcing her to undress while recording her.

The Mumbai police have launched an investigation under multiple IPC sections after the woman alleged assault.
The Mumbai police have launched an investigation under multiple IPC sections after the woman alleged assault.

A case has been registered under multiple sections, including 354A, 354B, 326, 509, and 506, as well as provisions of the IT Act, covering offences related to sexual harassment, physical violence, intimidation, and misuse of digital content.

According to the FIR filed at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station, the incident reportedly took place on January 18, 2023, between 11:30 am and 1 pm, said a report by news agency ANI. The complainant, who runs a photo-frame and gifting business, stated that she was called to the company’s second-floor office on Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi, by one of the accused.

Upon reaching the premises, she alleged that a man inside the office struck her on the shoulder and back with the butt of a revolver. Inside a cabin, the primary accused allegedly removed her burkha and then held a gun to her head, forcing her to take off her clothes, said the report. He is said to have photographed and filmed her in only her undergarments, threatening to circulate the material online if she did not comply with his demands.

The FIR further claims that the accused coerced her to provide a false statement and warned that she would be framed in a fabricated case and jailed if she refused. She also accused another company official of previously filing a baseless complaint against her, causing her severe emotional distress.

Police officials have confirmed that a detailed inquiry is underway, and further action will be decided based on the findings of the investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Mumbai Police are investigating a 51-year-old businesswoman's allegations against six senior pharmaceutical officials for assault, threats with a firearm, and coercion to undress while being recorded. The FIR cites multiple offenses, including sexual harassment and intimidation, stemming from an incident on January 18, 2023. The victim claims prior harassment by one of the accused.