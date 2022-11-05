Mumbai: Yellow Oscar awardee Thane activist dies of cardiac arrest

Pradeep Indulkar, a Thane-based activist, environmentalist, social worker and ‘Yellow Oscar’ winning documentary filmmaker died from a cardiac arrest in Thane in the wee hours of Saturday.

Indulkar, 59, had written several books and made a documentary called ‘High Power’ based on the ill effects of nuclear energy, which won the Yellow Oscars a decade ago.

Indulkar had gone to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office in Mumbai on Friday and at around 7pm on Friday. When he was heading towards his home in Wagle Estate in Thane, he experienced chest pain and collapsed on the road following which he admitted to a private hospital in Thane for treatment. However, around midnight, the doctors declared him dead.

Indulkar is survived by his parents, wife and daughter.

Indulkar was known for taking up important and pressing issues in the city from illegal construction, corruption, air pollution, tree pruning and sound pollution. He had also filed many petitions in court against the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for ignoring such issues.

“He founded the organisation JAAG (Joint Action and Awareness Group) to fight against various issues in the city. He also wrote books on nuclear energy, the Jaitapur power plant, and directed a documentary on the same. His loss will be felt in several sections of the society,” Milind Gaikwad, a fellow city-based activist said.