Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Taloja jail accuses Sachin Waze of misconduct inside prison

Taloja jail accuses Sachin Waze of misconduct inside prison

mumbai news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 07:14 PM IST

The special court has now asked Waze’s lawyer to submit a reply to the report and posted the matter for hearing on November 10.

The prison authorities claimed that last week, Waze insisted that the jail guards should take him to the hospital for a check-up. However, his request was turned down by the jail guards and that resulted in a heated exchange of words between the guards and Waze. (PTI)
The prison authorities claimed that last week, Waze insisted that the jail guards should take him to the hospital for a check-up. However, his request was turned down by the jail guards and that resulted in a heated exchange of words between the guards and Waze. (PTI)
ByCharul Shah

Mumbai: The Taloja jail authorities, in a written complaint, to the NIA (National Investigation Agency) court, stated that dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze – the prime accused in the Antilia explosives scare case – misbehaved with the prison guards and threatened them.

The prison authorities claimed that last week, Waze insisted that the jail guards should take him to the hospital for a check-up. However, his request was turned down by the jail guards and that resulted in a heated exchange of words between the guards and Waze.

Waze then sought to meet the prison superintendent and allegedly threatened the guards. Annoyed by his behaviour, the prison authority then wrote to the special court informing it about his misbehaviour. It is claimed that later Waze also apologised for his conduct.

The special court has now asked Waze’s lawyer to submit a reply to the report and posted the matter for hearing on November 10.

Waze has been lodged in Taloja prison since his arrest in the Antilia explosives scare and murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran on March 13, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out