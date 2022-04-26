Mumbaiites forced to take overcrowded trains, can’t be cited to deny accident claims: HC
Mumbai: Boarding overcrowded trains is a calculated risk that Mumbai residents are compelled to take to reach their destination on time and it cannot be cited to refuse accident claims to suburban commuters, the Bombay high court has held, allowing an 80-year-old city resident’s claim for compensation. A copy of the order was made available on Tuesday.
Dahisar resident Nitin Hundiwala, who was working as a part-time consultant with a company at Vikroli, had on November 23, 2011, slipped in the gap between the platform and the local train while trying to board a Virar-bound train at Dadar station. He claimed that the train was overcrowded and he lost his balance and fell as he received a forceful push from the passengers inside the compartment.
Railways had opposed his plea claiming that he tried to catch a running train and in the process slipped in the gap and sustained injuries that rendered him jobless.
He approached the high court after the Railway Accident Claims Tribunal rejected his claim for compensation of ₹4 lakh on July 17, 2013, holding that it was not an “untoward incident” as contemplated under section 124-A of the Railways Act, 1989.
The tribunal held that there was a variance between the statements given by the complainant as he had given different versions in his claim petition and in his statement to the police, in which Hundiwala said that he slipped after losing grip on the pole at the door while trying to board the train.
A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati Dangre on April 5 reversed the verdict. The judge held that even if it was assumed that the version given to the police was the correct one, still it would not be outside the purview of the term “untoward incident”.
The court directed the Western Railway to pay ₹3 lakh to the man who suffered injuries to his leg after falling off an overcrowded local train.
The bench also said that railway accident claims can be denied only in exceptional cases where the act of the claimant would amount to a “criminal act” as contemplated under the Railways Act. The calculated risk of boarding an overcrowded train cannot be called a criminal act and railway accident claims cannot be denied on that ground, the bench noted.
“If in the daily chores, a passenger attempts to gain entry in an overcrowded train and is pushed by other passengers, resulting in his fall, there is no reason why such incident cannot fall within the ambit of an untoward incident,” said the court. Justice Dangre added that local trains in Mumbai are often called the “lifeline of the city” as a large number of city residents rely on them to get to work or other destinations and it is not unknown for them to take risks to reach their destinations on time.
Aaditya Thackeray discusses NCMC-Railways integration with Ashwini Vaishnaw
Mumbai: Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray met Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi on Tuesday and urged him to integrate Mumbai suburban railway with the National Common Mobility Card launched by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Thackeray is on a two-day visit to the national capital where he is also slated to participate in conferences related to the environment and climate change.
Elgar Parishad case: HC rejects Gautam Navlakha’s plea for house arrest
Human an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, rights activist Gautam Navlakha, had moved the petition through advocates Yug Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy claiming relief on the grounds of his advanced age and the fact that he had a lump in his chest. Navlakha asserted that he met the criteria. Additional solicitor general Anil Singh had submitted that Navlakha was indirectly trying for bail under the garb of house arrest.
Kheri violence case to be taken up on May 10
District and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra on Tuesday postponed till May 10 the hearing in the Lakhimpur violence case after the prosecution urged the court to grant them more time to file their objections to the discharge applications moved by prime accused Ashish Mishra, co-accused Sumit Jaiswal and Ashish Pandey. The DGC said all 13 accused, currently in jail, including main accused Ashish Mishra were produced in the court through video conferencing.
Agency supplying manpower to LMC collects payments for non-existing workforce
A private agency engaged in providing sanitation workers to Lucknow Municipal Corporation cheated the Corporation by supplying less manpower than the number mentioned in its contract. LMC officials said the agency kept sending fake photos of employees present on duty and collected the payment. Till now, LMC has not taken any legal action or filed an FIR against the corrupt agency. LMC is also receiving such complaints from different wards of the city.
BJP plotting to oust govt in J’khand: JMM
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Tuesday threw its weight behind its leader and chief minister Hemant Soren, who is facing charges of corruption, and alleged that the BJP was trying to create an opportunity for the central agencies to step in and target its political opponents, as is being done in other states.
