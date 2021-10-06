Mumbai’s Belapur to Uran railway line will open for passengers in September 2022

Mumbai’s fourth suburban railway line between Belapur and Uran will be opened for passengers in September 2022. The Central Railway (CR), which is undertaking the construction of the second phase of the new suburban railway corridor Belapur-Uran railway project, announced on Wednesday.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) provided nearly 3km of land for construction of the project in September and construction of the corridor is ongoing. The zonal railway has completed 75% work on the railway line.

Once completed, the railway corridor will facilitate a direct commute between Mumbai and Uran and will connect to the new Navi Mumbai international airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). The first phase of the project between Belapur and Kharkopar (12.5 km) railway stations started in November 2018.

The railway line received sanction in 1967. The estimated cost of the Belapur-Uran railway project is ₹1,782 crore and the project is being undertaken on a cost-sharing basis, of which 66% is being borne by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and 33% by the Central Railway.

“The work involves construction on a rocky terrain and we plan to complete it as soon as possible. The railway line will be commissioned in September 2022,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, Central Railway.

The second phase is being constructed between Kharkopar and Uran railway stations. Five railway stations are being constructed along the railway line. The construction work of Gavhan, Ranjanpada, Nhava Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran railway stations are being done. A rail over rail (ROR) is also being constructed between Gavhan and Ranjanpada railway stations. The zonal railway will be launching girders for construction of ROR.