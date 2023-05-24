Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has commissioned a first-of-its-kind ‘Taxiway Z’. Mumbai airport introduces ‘Taxiway Z’ to ease operations

The new taxiway is a strategically planned initiative, which is an extension of the existing ‘Taxiway P’, augmenting the airside efficiency and substantially lowers carbon emissions.

This new capacity enhancement with Taxiway Z will make the CSMIA the first in the Asian region to offer a flexible-use apron, allowing the taxiway and parking stand to be used interchangeably.

Moreover, by reducing holding time for arrival aircraft, this innovative approach is expected to result in a significant improvement in on-time performance by reducing the entry and exit time for the aircraft, thus benefiting both passengers and airlines alike.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is proving to be the frontrunner in its commitment to innovation and operational excellence, an airport spokesperson said.

The new taxiway will significantly cut the taxi time, thus benefiting both the airlines and the passengers. “The CSMIA’s diligent and efficient team was the driving force behind the innovative concept and has received all necessary approvals by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA),” the spokesperson added.

This pioneering development is a sustainable move as it will allow for a drastic cut in the total taxi time post landing and a reduced carbon footprint, thus reinforcing CSMIA’s commitment towards sustainability, the spokesperson said.

The new taxiway has been made fully operational paving the way for the airport to become a global leader in sustainable airport operations while setting new benchmarks for efficiency, a spokesperson said.