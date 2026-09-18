Mumbai’s footpaths remain a squeeze despite ‘Pedestrian First’ push

MUMBAI: The city’s footpaths may be getting a “Pedestrian First” push from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but on the ground, pedestrians are still being squeezed into narrow strips of space. iMumbai, India - September 16, 2026: Can we just say dadar pedestrain firsr story?as the details I amgoing to send to the desk directly in mumbai, India, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Hawker stalls, parked vehicles, garages, cattle sheds, pipes and even accumulated mud have eaten into footpaths across several high-footfall stretches visited by HT. In some locations, less than half of the designated pedestrian space remains usable; in others, the entire footpath has been taken over.

Under its relaunched “Pedestrian First” campaign, the BMC has identified 320 km of footpaths to be cleared of encroachments, including unauthorised hawkers and structures, parked vehicles and other obstructions. The civic body said it had acted on 134 stretches, covering about 197 km, by August 29.

To test the claim on the ground, HT visited five locations around railway and metro stations and measured footpath widths and usable pedestrian space using a handheld laser distance meter. The exercise examined the actual space available to pedestrians and documented obstructions along the stretches. At several locations, the space available for walking was substantially affected by objects and activities occupying the footpath.

Rishi Agarwal, founder of the Walking Project, a citizen-led initiative seeking to reclaim Mumbai’s streets for pedestrians, said much of the problem could be addressed by enforcing existing rules on footpaths, hawking and parking. He said illegal parking was a particularly serious problem for pedestrians and urged citizens to press elected representatives to ensure existing policies were implemented.

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, founder of MNCDF Citizen Welfare Forum, said the condition of Mumbai’s footpaths reflected failures in civic enforcement. Sustained, coordinated action by the BMC and Mumbai Police was needed, he said, adding that demolition drives without police support, or police action without civic participation, would not provide a lasting solution.

The BMC has itself stated that pedestrians account for nearly half of Mumbai’s daily trips and that proper footpaths are a fundamental civic requirement. However, the question that emerges following HT’s ground exercise is whether the city’s pedestrian-first push is translating into footpaths that pedestrians can actually use.

Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar