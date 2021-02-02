Mumbai’s Metro-1 sees rise in riders as MMOPL increases daily services
With local trains opening for all in the city, Metro-1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) also witnessed a rise in daily commuters.
According to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), close to 80,000 commuters were taking the Metro till last week. On Monday, it saw an addition of 5,000 commuters till 7pm, after railway services started.
Sources said that MMOPL expects a steady increase in ridership from here on. The agency also increased the number of services and operating hours from Monday. Now, the first train leaves from Versova at 6.50am and from Ghatkopar at 7.15am. Similarly, the last train from Versova will be at 9.50pm and that from Ghatkopar will be at 10.15pm. The number of services was increased to around 240 trips.
Like suburban trains, the Metro was also shut for commuters for almost seven months, before services resumed on October 19, 2020. However, compared to pre-pandemic ridership, when close to 4 lakh commuters travelled via Metro on weekdays, the commuter count continued to be low.
