According to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), close to 80,000 commuters were taking the Metro till last week. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s Metro-1 sees rise in riders as MMOPL increases daily services

With local trains opening for all in the city, Metro-1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) also witnessed a rise in daily commuters
By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:19 AM IST

With local trains opening for all in the city, Metro-1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) also witnessed a rise in daily commuters.

According to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), close to 80,000 commuters were taking the Metro till last week. On Monday, it saw an addition of 5,000 commuters till 7pm, after railway services started.

Sources said that MMOPL expects a steady increase in ridership from here on. The agency also increased the number of services and operating hours from Monday. Now, the first train leaves from Versova at 6.50am and from Ghatkopar at 7.15am. Similarly, the last train from Versova will be at 9.50pm and that from Ghatkopar will be at 10.15pm. The number of services was increased to around 240 trips.

Like suburban trains, the Metro was also shut for commuters for almost seven months, before services resumed on October 19, 2020. However, compared to pre-pandemic ridership, when close to 4 lakh commuters travelled via Metro on weekdays, the commuter count continued to be low.

Shoppers watch the highlights of the Union budget 2021-22 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on TV screens at a TV showroom in Prabhadevi on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Shoppers watch the highlights of the Union budget 2021-22 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on TV screens at a TV showroom in Prabhadevi on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

MVA leaders term Budget a maha disappointment; Opposition denies

By Surendra P Gangan and Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Announcements only on Metro lines for Nagpur, Pune, some road and railway projects in Maharashtra. State officials to study Budget to see the benefits for Maharashtra.
Officials from the education department said that there were no guidelines from the government yet regarding additional admissions rounds for FYJC. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Officials from the education department said that there were no guidelines from the government yet regarding additional admissions rounds for FYJC. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

After six FYJC admission rounds, 40,000 students in Mumbai Metropolitan Region yet to get seats

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
After six rounds of admissions, more than 40,000 students in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have yet to confirm their seat for first-year junior college (FYJC)
The annual convocation ceremony of the varsity was held online this year, keeping Covid-19 restrictions in mind. (Hindustan Times)
The annual convocation ceremony of the varsity was held online this year, keeping Covid-19 restrictions in mind. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

University of Mumbai convocation ceremony held online, plans for new courses revealed

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The University of Mumbai (MU) plans to start a maritime studies centre, school of international relations as well as an integrated centre for research, diagnostic and cure of Covid-19 and other diseases, said vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar in his convocation speech on Monday
The Budget did not meet the sector’s expectation of waiver in GST on under-construction flats. (FILE)
The Budget did not meet the sector’s expectation of waiver in GST on under-construction flats. (FILE)
mumbai news

Budget fails to cheer up realty sector in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Though the sector was awaiting various sops like grant of industry status, waiver of Goods and Service Tax (GST) on under-construction projects, tax breaks, the Budget did not bring any such relief.
Commuters at CSMT on the first day after suburban local train services were extended to the general public, on Monday, Feb 01, 2021. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Commuters at CSMT on the first day after suburban local train services were extended to the general public, on Monday, Feb 01, 2021. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Day 1 of local trains for all sees the return of ‘rush hour’ in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:11 AM IST
In a glimpse of pre-lockdown period, 1.9 million travel by CR and 1.5 million by WR during non-peak hours
Mumbai’s air quality improved marginally on Monday with an overall AQI of 221 as opposed to Saturday’s 286. (HT FILE)
Mumbai’s air quality improved marginally on Monday with an overall AQI of 221 as opposed to Saturday’s 286. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

After week-long cold spell, mercury rises in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the temperatures are expected to fall again by the end of this week.
Maharashtra has recorded deaths of 19,923 birds since January 8, the statement said.
Maharashtra has recorded deaths of 19,923 birds since January 8, the statement said.
mumbai news

96 more birds found dead in Maharashtra; samples sent for analysis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Their samples are being sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune, for testing to ascertain the cause of the death of these birds on Sunday, the state government said.
Car designer Dilip Chhabria. (PTI)
Car designer Dilip Chhabria. (PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Car designer Dilip Chhabria arrested in 22 crore cheating case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:59 PM IST
The latest first information report (FIR) against him is based on a complaint lodged by automobile spare parts supplier Indermal Ramani for non-payment towards a consignment of car parts
People travel in the local train on the first day when local train services starts for general public in Mumbai, India, on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo )
People travel in the local train on the first day when local train services starts for general public in Mumbai, India, on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo )
mumbai news

Mumbai local train services resume for everyone: A look at photos on Day 1

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
As Mumbai locals boarded the train for the first time in months, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said that help of local police was being taken to manage the crowd.
Local train services for the general public were suspended on March 23, 2020 due to the spread of coronavirus in the city. (AP)
Local train services for the general public were suspended on March 23, 2020 due to the spread of coronavirus in the city. (AP)
mumbai news

Mumbai locals open for public: Long queues seen at Kurla, Dadar, other stations

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:31 PM IST
While the railways extended the validity of monthly railway passes for passengers who could not travel due to the lockdown, the public rushed to railway stations to get their passes’ validity extended
Javed Akhtar. (File photo)
Javed Akhtar. (File photo)
mumbai news

Court accepts Javed Akhtar’s complaint against Kangana, issues summons to actor

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Akhtar has alleged in his complaint that the actor claimed he had threatened her to withdraw her case against actor Hrithik Roshan
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
mumbai news

Boarding wrong train no ground to deny railway accident claim: Bombay HC

By Kanchan Chaudhari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:28 PM IST
A single judge bench directed railways to pay 8 lakh as compensation to Munnibai Chaube, depositing the amount directly in her bank account within three months
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
mumbai news

Mumbai: 19-year-old man steals from friend’s house; arrested

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:09 AM IST
The Colaba Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly committing theft at the house of a girl he was in a relationship with
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccine, at Nair Hospital, Mumbai, on January 29. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccine, at Nair Hospital, Mumbai, on January 29. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai Covid cases rise even as Maharashtra registers a dip

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Cases in Mumbai could have seen an upswing due to increased and targeted testing, said a health department official
