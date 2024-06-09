 Mumbai’s metro line-3: Final phase of testing underway | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Mumbai’s metro line-3: Final phase of testing underway

ByShashank Rao
Jun 09, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Mumbai's Metro Line-3 nears final testing phase with RDSO trials starting next week. Expected to open to public in July-August, connecting key areas in the city.

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Metro Line-3 is approaching its final testing phase, marking a significant step towards its official launch. Trials, conducted by the Research, Design & Standards Organisation (RDSO), are set to commence next week, a pivotal process before obtaining approval from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).

HT Image
HT Image

Sources said Metro-3 is expected to be opened for public around July end or mid-August. “The team from RDSO has begun the inspection process from Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) stretch,” said a senior official.

Furthermore, MMRC is acquiring additional clearances and safety certificates essential for seamless operation. The initial phase will cover the Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex route, requiring 9 rakes of 8 cars each. Subsequently, a 9.63 kilometer extension to Acharya Atre Marg in Worli from BKC is in the advanced stages of readiness.

MMRC has already begun installing equipment and instruments for conducting oscillation trials that would measure the run on this metro line. It will go on for a few days and will generate data that would be studied. Upon completion, the agency will proceed with applying to CMRS for the line’s inspection.

The crossover at Acharya Atre Chowk will enable trains to reverse towards BKC. Sources indicate there’s no need to wait for the completion of Girgaon and Kalbadevi stations. Trials have already tested trains at speeds of 85-90 kmph.

Metro-3, a vital 33.5 km north-south line, will connect six commercial districts, 30 employment offices, 12 educational institutions, 11 major hospitals, 10 transport hubs, and both airports. It requires 31 rakes, to be housed at Aarey depot. Initially, phase two services between BKC and Cuffe Parade were planned to launch together.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai’s metro line-3: Final phase of testing underway
Story Saved
