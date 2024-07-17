Mumbai’s Aqua Line to start from Jul 24, says MyGovIndia on X; then hits delete

The central government’s citizen engagement platform, MyGovIndia, on Wednesday deleted its post on X announcing the launch of Mumbai’s first underground Metro 3 on July 24, a move that comes nearly 24 hours after it released a video clip on the Aqua Line. JICA signed the 5th and last loan agreement of ₹ 4,474 crores with the GoI for the Mumbai Metro 3 earlier this month (X/CR_JICAIndia)

“Mumbai’s first underground metro line, the Aqua line (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) is set to begin operations on July 24. Running a 33.5 km route from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade with 27 stops, it will transform urban transit, easing travel across Mumbai’s streets and reducing traffic congestion,” MyGovIndia said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

The platform did not cite any reasons for deleting the post.

There was no formal word from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the joint venture of the central and state governments set up to implement the Mumbai Metro Line–3 project.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Vinod Tawde, who reposted the MyGovIndia video clip and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering on the promise to make “life of Mumbaikars easier” also deleted his post.

A person familiar with the matter said trial runs for the first phase of the line from Seepz to Bandra Kurla Complex were currently underway where metro rakes are operated at speeds up to 90 kmph. The work at the Phase 1 metro stations was also more or less complete, the person said.

A state government functionary said the claims on social media were based on incorrect information. The process of inspection and certification by the commissioner of metro rail safety (CMRS) is yet to begin, the official said.

On July 15, MMRCL showcased BKC station to the Consul General of Israel. The second phase of this corridor on the BKC-Colaba route is expected to open by December 2024. The revised cost of Metro-3 now stands at Rs,37, 275.50 crore. from the earlier Rs.23,000 crore

Earlier this month, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) extended the fifth and final tranche of an official development assistance (ODA) loan amounting to Japanese yen 84,261 million or Rs.4,474 crore for the Metro-3 line. This money comes when trials by the Research, Design and Standards Organisation wing of Indian Railways recently got completed. Speaking to Hindustan Times, JICA officials had said delays with such large infrastructure projects in a city like Mumbai do happen and that they are satisfied that MMRCL recovered well and is finishing this project at a good pace.